Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New emergency shelter coming to Moncton in late December

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 5:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Moncton to open new emergency shelter after death of unhoused man'
Moncton to open new emergency shelter after death of unhoused man
WATCH: The city of Moncton is planning to open a new emergency shelter to accommodate its growing homeless population this winter. The announcement comes less than a week after an unhoused man died in front of city hall after being unable to find shelter. Suzanne Lapointe has more.

The Moncton Lion’s Club will become a 125-bed emergency shelter to accommodate the city’s growing homeless population in late December.

The province will be funding the shelter, but specifics such as the exact cost are still being worked out.

The announcement comes less than a week after a homeless man was found dead in front of city hall.

Read more: N.B. family in ‘shock,’ alleges RCMP mistakenly told them their son was dead

Mayor Dawn Arnold said the centre will require lots of support staff.

“We need to ensure that in this shelter there are those prescribing clinicians, people who can meet people where they’re at … provide the proper antibiotics if they need them, the proper direction,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We cannot warehouse people, we need to make sure that we are moving them along the spectrum and getting them out of this situation.”

The city is still determining which community agency will run the shelter.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“We don’t have an operator yet so we have met with all our community agencies that deal with individuals experiencing homelessness and we will be working with them,” Jocelyn Cohoon, Moncton’s director of recreation, told reporters on Monday. “It may be one, it may be a partnership.”

Vincent Merola, the city’s community development officer for social inclusion, said there currently aren’t enough support care workers to meet the existing demand.

“Our system is grossly under-resourced,” he said in an interview on Monday.

Read more: N.B. minister ‘taken aback’ by calls for prompt action on provincial homeless shelter plan

“We’re short, and urgently need, prescribing clinicians. In addition to that we are short about 17 front-line workers, 30 case managers, social workers.”

The city is actively seeking another space for an additional shelter.

Cohoon said the city is looking at other options such as heated tents if they’re unable to find the space.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ll also look at what other buildings in the community may become available,” she said.

In an e-mailed statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Social Development told Global News on Monday that “critical thinkers from various government departments (including) Social Development, Health, Justice and Public Safety, and Executive Council Office” would be visiting Moncton in the coming week and meeting front-line workers “to take an in-depth look at the challenges, current and future, being faced by people experiencing homelessness in Moncton.”

Moncton Homelesshomelessness monctonhomeless nbhomeless shelter monctonout of the cold shelter monctonshelter space monctonwarming centre moncton
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers