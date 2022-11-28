Manitoba RCMP warn of ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in woman’s assault

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba police are warning the public about a Dauphin man who may be armed and dangerous and is wanted after a woman was assaulted earlier this month.

RCMP released a photo of Wayne Joseph Becks, 39, Monday.

Becks is charged with aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, assault while choking, possession of a firearm while prohibited, and uttering threats to cause death.

The charges are connected to a Nov. 11 assault that left a woman with “severe, life-altering injuries,” police said Monday.

Police haven’t said how the woman was assaulted or where the assault happened.

Investigators say Becks’ current location is unknown, and while he has ties to Dauphin, police say he could be travelling to avoid arrest.

They say Becks may be armed and warn the public not to approach him and instead call 911 if he’s seen.

Anyone with information on Beck’s whereabouts is asked to call Wasagaming RCMP at 204-848-2659, Hamiota RCMP at 204-764-2732, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.