Man arrested after ‘multiple’ online threats directed at Toronto university: police

A man has been arrested after “multiple” online threats were allegedly made against a downtown Toronto university.

Toronto police said threats were made online on both Saturday and Sunday against Toronto Metropolitan University.

Officers executed a search warrant in association with Hamilton police’s tactical unit on Monday. Multiple electronic devices were taken and a man was arrested in relation to the threats, according to police.

Toronto police said 39-year-old Usman Suhrwardy was charged with 23 separate counts of uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

He also faces three counts of harassment by threatening conduct.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.