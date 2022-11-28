Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after ‘multiple’ online threats directed at Toronto university: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 2:41 pm
Signage remains at a university campus building in Toronto on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The board of governors of the Toronto university announced that Ryerson University will change its name to Toronto Metropolitan University. View image in full screen
Signage remains at a university campus building in Toronto on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The board of governors of the Toronto university announced that Ryerson University will change its name to Toronto Metropolitan University. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

A man has been arrested after “multiple” online threats were allegedly made against a downtown Toronto university.

Toronto police said threats were made online on both Saturday and Sunday against Toronto Metropolitan University.

Officers executed a search warrant in association with Hamilton police’s tactical unit on Monday. Multiple electronic devices were taken and a man was arrested in relation to the threats, according to police.

Read more: Police clear 2 Toronto middle schools after bomb threats received

Toronto police said 39-year-old Usman Suhrwardy was charged with 23 separate counts of uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

Trending Now
Trending Now

He also faces three counts of harassment by threatening conduct.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Man charged in connection with 2 Toronto cold case homicides from 1983'
Man charged in connection with 2 Toronto cold case homicides from 1983
Toronto PoliceTPStoronto Metropolitan UniversityUniversity CampusToronto UniversityTMUTMU online threatsToronto police threat
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers