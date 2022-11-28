OPP investigating after person found dead at Wellington North home

See more sharing options

Wellington County OPP say one person is dead following a disturbance near Kenilworth.

Officers were called to a home on Concession 7 Saturday night around 10:15 p.m.

Investigators say an unidentified person in their 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the office of the chief coroner is being brought in to investigate.

Investigators say they consider this an isolated incident.

They say there will continue to be a police presence in the area during the investigation.

No word on whether an arrest has been made.