Crime

Peterborough police seek suspect in hate-crime assault

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 12:26 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police are investigating an assault which is being treated as a hate crime incident. Global News Peterborough file

Peterborough police are looking for a suspect following a hate-crime incident and assault on Friday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to an assault reported in the area of Lansdowne Street and Goodfellow Road.

Read more: Peterborough area hate crime rate in 2020 highest of Canada’s census metropolitan areas: report

Police learned two people were walking on a sidewalk when a man in front of them turned around, made a negative comment about their ethnicity and struck one of the victims in the mouth.

A witness stopped to help the victims, police said.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries but did not require medical assistance.

“Due to the comments made at the time of the offence, this incident has been classified as a hate crime,” police stated.

“A hate crime is a criminal offence committed against a person or property which is motivated by the suspect/offender’s hate bias against a racial, religious, ethnic, sexual orientation or disability group.”

Officers searched the area but could not locate the suspect who was described as a white man with blonde hair. He was wearing all black and was carrying a duffle bag. He was last seen heading toward Lansdowne and High streets.

Anyone with information can call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca

