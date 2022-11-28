Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Where you can get your COVID and flu shots in Manitoba

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 1:42 pm
Flu season is ramping up and COVID, unfortunately, is not completely in the past but the vaccines are still available for those who want them at select locations. . View image in full screen
Flu season is ramping up and COVID, unfortunately, is not completely in the past but the vaccines are still available for those who want them at select locations. . RVS

Flu season is ramping up and COVID, unfortunately, is not completely in the past but the vaccines are still available for those who want them at select locations.

There’s an online tool available on the province’s website, which assists people in finding the closest place they can get the shot. It is called the COVID and flu vaccine finder and it allows Manitobans to search for the exact vaccine they need.

Covid and Flu vaccine finder on Manitoba’s website. View image in full screen
Covid and Flu vaccine finder on Manitoba’s website. Province of Manitoba

Physicians have been urging people to get their vaccines as a triple threat of viruses is spreading early this year and Manitobans need to prepare for what’s expected to be a brutal flu season.

Story continues below advertisement

The rapid spread of RSV, COVID-19 and influenza has doctors worried about hospitals being overwhelmed.

Trending Now
Trending Now

A top doctor at the children’s hospital in Winnipeg said on Nov. 22 that the facility has seen three times the normal number of children with the seasonal flu so far this month.

As well as encouraging Manitobans to get vaccinated, wash their hands, and isolate when ill, Doctors Manitoba has also recommended wearing masks to prevent the spread of the respiratory viruses that are leading to hospital visits.

Read more: Manitoba health officials say more flu shots would help ease strain on health care

In terms of mask mandates, though, the province’s top doctor Brent Roussin said there’s no plan to reinstate them any time soon.

“Our recommendations on masks hasn’t changed,” he told 680CJOB on Nov. 16.

“We’ve always had that out there. People who are high risk or in crowded or poorly ventilated areas — that’s where mask use is important. What we want to ensure is that message doesn’t translate into mandates.”

— With files from Global’s Keesha Harewood and the Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Cynthia Carr on flu activity in Manitoba'
Cynthia Carr on flu activity in Manitoba
COVID-19ManitobaVaccinecovid vaccineFlu SeasonFlu VaccinersvSicknessVaccine finder
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers