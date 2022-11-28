Menu

Money

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stocks also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2022 11:43 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov.11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov.11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ

Canada’s main stock index was down about 100 points in late-morning, weighed down by losses in the energy, base metal and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets also retreated.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 101.44 points at 20,282.33.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 265.05 points at 34,081.98. The S&P 500 index was down 33.98 points at 3,992.14, while the Nasdaq composite was down 85.16 points at 11,141.20.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite up slightly at the close, U.S. markets mixed

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.39 cents US compared with 74.76 cents US on Friday.

The January crude contract was down 51 cents at US$75.77 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 21 cents at US$7.12 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$12.20 at US$1,741.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents at US$3.59 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

