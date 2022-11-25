S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading amid gains in the industrials, financial and battery metals sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed upon reopening following the Thanksgiving holiday closure.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 101.58 points at 20,445.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 160.78 points at 34,354.84. The S&P 500 index was up 3.18 points at 4,030.44, while the Nasdaq composite was down 39.07 points at 11,246.25.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.77 cents US compared with 74.97 cents US on Thursday.

The January crude contract was up 37 cents at US$78.31 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down six cents at US$7.65 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$4.10 at US$1,749.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up less than a penny at US$3.62 a pound.