Money

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2022 12:12 pm
A sign board in Toronto displays the TSX close on Monday, March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A sign board in Toronto displays the TSX close on Monday, March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG

Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading amid gains in the industrials, financial and battery metals sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed upon reopening following the Thanksgiving holiday closure.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 101.58 points at 20,445.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 160.78 points at 34,354.84. The S&P 500 index was up 3.18 points at 4,030.44, while the Nasdaq composite was down 39.07 points at 11,246.25.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite posts small gain Thursday as U.S. markets close for Thanksgiving

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.77 cents US compared with 74.97 cents US on Thursday.

The January crude contract was up 37 cents at US$78.31 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down six cents at US$7.65 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$4.10 at US$1,749.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up less than a penny at US$3.62 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

