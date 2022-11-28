Barrie police take impaired drivers off the road

Send this page to someone via email

Between Friday night and Sunday morning, Barrie police stopped and charged five people for impaired driving in the city.

Police say that on Friday at 10:30 p.m., a witness saw a vehicle collide with a concrete construction barrier.

The 25-year-old Oro-Medonte man is facing numerous charges, including impaired operation and dangerous operation.

Shortly after that, a 31-year-old Barrie woman was charged with impaired operation after a vehicle struck another car in a parking garage around 10:45 p.m.

On Saturday, police say they were contacted regarding a vehicle that was parked on a curb and had been running for a period of time.

Story continues below advertisement

Police located the driver. A 31-year-old man from Mulmur was then charged with impaired operation and possession under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

The fourth driver, a 28-year-old Toronto man, was charged with impaired driving after witnesses reported a possible impaired driver shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The final driver, a 23-year-old Barrie man, was charged with impaired driving after motorists alerted police shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

All five drivers had their licences suspended for 90 days and their vehicles impounded for seven days, and are scheduled to appear at future court dates.

Police are encouraging anyone who suspects impaired driving to call 911 to report it.