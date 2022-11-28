Kitchener man charged in connection with Sunday night hit-and-run in Forest Heights

See more sharing options

A Kitchener man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run collision in the Forest Heights area of the city on Sunday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say emergency services were dispatched to Westheights and Blackwell drives shortly after 10 p.m. after a collision involving a pedestrian had been reported.

The vehicle that was involved in the incident had fled the scene, according to a release from police.

The pedestrian, a 30-year-old woman from Kitchener, was transported to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

After an investigation, officers surmised the identity of the driver and the vehicle involved, thrn tracked down a suspect.

A 49-year-old man has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm and accident resulting in bodily harm.