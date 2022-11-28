Menu

Crime

Kitchener man charged in connection with Sunday night hit-and-run in Forest Heights

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 10:00 am
Lights on a police car are shown in a Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 file photo. View image in full screen
Lights on a police car are shown in a Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke

A Kitchener man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run collision in the Forest Heights area of the city on Sunday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say emergency services were dispatched to Westheights and Blackwell drives shortly after 10 p.m. after a collision involving a pedestrian had been reported.

Read more: 1 man arrested after another stabbed in Kitchener on Thursday

The vehicle that was involved in the incident had fled the scene, according to a release from police.

The pedestrian, a 30-year-old woman from Kitchener, was transported to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Read more: Pair from London arrested after $375,000 fraud investigation: Waterloo police

After an investigation, officers surmised the identity of the driver and the vehicle involved, thrn tracked down a suspect.

A 49-year-old man has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm and accident resulting in bodily harm.

