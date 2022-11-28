Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Nov. 28

Martensville receives recreation facility funding, the GG Sisters with holiday trends, and APAS on rising costs on the farm.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Nov. 28, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Martensville receives funding for a new recreation facility
Martensville is one of the fastest-growing communities in Saskatchewan.
It recently received a large shot of funding for its new recreation centre and arena — just over $32 million.
Martensville Mayor Kent Muench explains what this means for the community.
GG Sisters have trends and hacks for the holidays
As we inch closer to Dec. 25, shopping gift lists may be top of mind over the next couple of weeks.
Lifestyle influencers the GG Sisters — Laura and Josie Cannon — have the latest trends for the holiday season.
Airbnb plans to fix cleaning fees. A look at how that would work
‘Zombie’ virus revived after 50,000 years trapped in Siberian permafrost
2021 most expensive year for farming in Saskatchewan: APAS
The Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan says last year was the most expensive ever for farmers in the province.
Farm cash expenses surpassed $11.5 billion for the first time ever in 2021.
APAS president Ian Boxall talks about what this means for farmers and the future of farming in Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Nov. 28
Winter returns to start the week — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Nov. 28, morning SkyTracker forecast.
