Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Nov. 28

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 9:53 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Nov. 28'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Nov. 28
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Nov. 28.

Martensville receives recreation facility funding, the GG Sisters with holiday trends, and APAS on rising costs on the farm.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Nov. 28, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Martensville receives funding for a new recreation facility

Martensville is one of the fastest-growing communities in Saskatchewan.

It recently received a large shot of funding for its new recreation centre and arena — just over $32 million.

Martensville Mayor Kent Muench explains what this means for the community.

Click to play video: 'Martensville receives funding for a new recreation facility'
Martensville receives funding for a new recreation facility

GG Sisters have trends and hacks for the holidays

As we inch closer to Dec. 25, shopping gift lists may be top of mind over the next couple of weeks.

Lifestyle influencers the GG Sisters — Laura and Josie Cannon — have the latest trends for the holiday season.

Click to play video: 'GG Sisters with trends and hacks for the holidays'
GG Sisters with trends and hacks for the holidays

2021 most expensive year for farming in Saskatchewan: APAS

The Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan says last year was the most expensive ever for farmers in the province.

Farm cash expenses surpassed $11.5 billion for the first time ever in 2021.

APAS president Ian Boxall talks about what this means for farmers and the future of farming in Saskatchewan.

Click to play video: '2021 most expensive year for farming in Saskatchewan: APAS'
2021 most expensive year for farming in Saskatchewan: APAS

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Nov. 28

Winter returns to start the week — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Nov. 28, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Nov. 28'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Nov. 28
FarmingMartensvilleGlobal News Morning SaskatoonAPASAgricultural Producers Association of SaskatchewanMartensville SaskatchewanHoliday TrendsGG SistersMartensville Mayor Kent Muench
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

