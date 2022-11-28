Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Nov. 28

See more sharing options

Martensville receives recreation facility funding, the GG Sisters with holiday trends, and APAS on rising costs on the farm.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Nov. 28, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Martensville receives funding for a new recreation facility

Martensville is one of the fastest-growing communities in Saskatchewan.

It recently received a large shot of funding for its new recreation centre and arena — just over $32 million.

Martensville Mayor Kent Muench explains what this means for the community.

3:57 Martensville receives funding for a new recreation facility

GG Sisters have trends and hacks for the holidays

As we inch closer to Dec. 25, shopping gift lists may be top of mind over the next couple of weeks.

Lifestyle influencers the GG Sisters — Laura and Josie Cannon — have the latest trends for the holiday season.

4:13 GG Sisters with trends and hacks for the holidays

2021 most expensive year for farming in Saskatchewan: APAS

The Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan says last year was the most expensive ever for farmers in the province.

Farm cash expenses surpassed $11.5 billion for the first time ever in 2021.

APAS president Ian Boxall talks about what this means for farmers and the future of farming in Saskatchewan.

4:10 2021 most expensive year for farming in Saskatchewan: APAS

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Nov. 28

Winter returns to start the week — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Nov. 28, morning SkyTracker forecast.

