Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sexual assault reported near Catharine and Robert streets in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 10:02 am
Hamilton police have confirmed a 71-year-old hit by a school bus on Dec. 14, 2021 has died in hospital as a result of the injuries sustained in the incident. View image in full screen
Hamilton police have confirmed a 71-year-old hit by a school bus on Dec. 14, 2021 has died in hospital as a result of the injuries sustained in the incident. Global News

Police say are they are seeking a suspect connected with a sexual assault in Hamilton’s downtown on the weekend.

Investigators say the woman was assaulted around 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of Catharine and Robert streets, south of Barton Street East.

Read more: Homicide detectives investigating body found in Burlington, Ont. vehicle fire

The suspect is described as a man around six feet tall with a skinny build and a facial scar from his mouth to his ear on the right side of his face.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Police are seeking video from surveillance cameras between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Dementia on the rise in Canada, Ontario borrows from European treatment models'
Dementia on the rise in Canada, Ontario borrows from European treatment models
Sexual AssaultHamiltonHamilton PoliceHamilton newsHamilton CrimeRobert Streetcatharine streetsex assault hamiltonSeeking suspect
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers