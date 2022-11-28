Sexual assault reported near Catharine and Robert streets in downtown Hamilton

Police say are they are seeking a suspect connected with a sexual assault in Hamilton’s downtown on the weekend.
Investigators say the woman was assaulted around 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of Catharine and Robert streets, south of Barton Street East.
The suspect is described as a man around six feet tall with a skinny build and a facial scar from his mouth to his ear on the right side of his face.
Police are seeking video from surveillance cameras between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.
Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.
