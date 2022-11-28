Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto subway station evacuated over bomb threat: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 9:33 am
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police say a subway station in Toronto is being evacuated over a bomb threat.

In a tweet Monday, Toronto police said officers received report of a bomb threat at Pioneer Village Subway station in the Steeles Avenue and Northwest Gate area, just after 9 a.m.

Read more: Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

Officers said the station was evacuating.

“No reported injuries at this time,” police said in the tweet.

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said there is no service between Vaughan and Finch Avenue West due to the incident.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“Shuttle busses are running between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and Finch West,” a TTC tweet read. “All bus routes servicing Pioneer Village Station will be redirected away from the station.”

Toronto PoliceTTCTPSToronto Transit CommissionBomb Threatpioneer village subwaypioneer village subway station toronto
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers