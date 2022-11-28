Toronto subway station evacuated over bomb threat: police

See more sharing options

Police say a subway station in Toronto is being evacuated over a bomb threat.

In a tweet Monday, Toronto police said officers received report of a bomb threat at Pioneer Village Subway station in the Steeles Avenue and Northwest Gate area, just after 9 a.m.

Officers said the station was evacuating.

“No reported injuries at this time,” police said in the tweet.

POLICE INVESTIGATION:

Steeles Ave & Northwest Gate

9:06am

– police investigating reports of a Bomb Threat @ Pioneer Village Subway

– TTC Station is evacuating

– no reported injuries at this time #GO2319314

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 28, 2022

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said there is no service between Vaughan and Finch Avenue West due to the incident.

“Shuttle busses are running between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and Finch West,” a TTC tweet read. “All bus routes servicing Pioneer Village Station will be redirected away from the station.”