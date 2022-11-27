Menu

World

Landslide in Cameroon capital kills at least 14 funeral attendees

By Amindeh Blaise Atabong Reuters
Posted November 27, 2022 3:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Pakistan’s ‘monsoon on steroids’ is a warning to the rest of the world'
Pakistan’s ‘monsoon on steroids’ is a warning to the rest of the world
WATCH: Pakistan’s ‘monsoon on steroids’ is a warning to the rest of the world – Sep 2, 2022

A landslide in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde on Sunday killed at least 14 people who were attending a funeral, the region’s governor said.

“We are carrying the corpses to the mortuary of the central hospital, while the search for other people, or corpses, is still ongoing,” Naseri Paul Bea, governor of Cameroon’s Centre region, told media at the scene.

Read more: ‘Before the flood’: The growing urgency of adapting to the climate crisis

Dozens of people were attending a funeral on a soccer pitch at the base of a 20-meter high soil embankment, which collapsed on top of them, witnesses told Reuters.

Yaounde is one of the wettest cities in Africa and is made of dozens of steep, shack-lined hills. Heavy rains have triggered several devastating floods throughout the country this year, weakening infrastructure and displacing thousands.

(Reporting by Amindeh Blaise Atabong; Writing by Cooper Inveen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

