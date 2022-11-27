Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Why anti poverty researchers bristle at holiday appeals for food bank donations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2022 11:53 am
Click to play video: 'Canada’s food banks struggle with unprecedented demand'
Canada’s food banks struggle with unprecedented demand
Skyrocketing food prices are sending a record-high number of Canadians to food banks. Heather Yourex-West explains what some people are enduring, and how some agencies are struggling to keep up with the unprecedented demand. – Oct 27, 2022

Canadian food insecurity researchers say holiday appeals for people to donate to their local food banks can be tough to swallow.

Lynn McIntyre, professor emeritus at the University of Calgary’s medical school, says donating to food banks doesn’t address the root causes of hunger.

Read more: Nearly 20 per cent of Canadians skipping meals amid rising food costs - survey

McIntyre said in a recent interview that people go hungry because they can’t afford food, which indicates a need for systemic changes like higher wages and income support rates, or even a basic income program.

Josh Smee of the Newfoundland and Labrador group Food First says he hopes anyone donating to a food bank this year will also write to decision makers and ask them to raise the minimum wage and index income support levels to inflation.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He says food banks and private charities are filling in for the gaps in the social system.

Smee says food banks were introduced in the early 1980s as a temporary relief measure, adding that without increases to people’s incomes, they’ll likely never go away.

Click to play video: 'Food price increases forcing some Canadians to make tough choices'
Food price increases forcing some Canadians to make tough choices

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2022.

inflationMinimum WageFood InsecurityFood BanksCharitiesFood Bank donationsincome supportSocial System
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers