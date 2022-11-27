Santa Claus Parade kicks off in Regina and Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina will be hosting its 36th annual Santa Claus Parade today at 12 p.m. in the Queen City.

The parade will begin at Wheaton Kia and will go along 2nd Avenue North and Albert Street. It will continue along Albert Street until 7th Avenue North, where Santa will be dropped off at the Northgate Mall parking lot.

Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Albert Street from 2nd Avenue North to 7th Avenue North will be closed to traffic. The Northgate Mall entrance will also be restricted during that time.

Regina Police say traffic in the area will resume after the parade is complete.

Along the route, Canada Post will have mailboxes for children to send their letters to Santa.

Story continues below advertisement

The parade was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic but returned in 2021.

Saskatoon will also be holding its 31st annual Santa Claus Parade on Sunday.

Traffic restrictions will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there will be no access to Spadina Crescent, Avenue A, 19th Street, 3rd Avenue, 20th Street, 4th Avenue, 22nd Street and 1st Avenue.

The parade starts at 1 p.m. on 19th Street East and Avenue A South.

The parade will march through the downtown area, turning left on 3rd Avenue south, right on 20th Street East and left again on 4th Avenue until it reaches 22nd Street East, where it will turn left and head back towards Midtown Mall.

There are currently 45 floats expected to take part.