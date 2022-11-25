Saskatoon filled with holiday spirit with Festival of Trees, Santa Claus Parade

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon is bringing more holiday festivities to the city this week, bringing citizens the Festival of Trees and the annual Santa Claus Parade.

The Festival of Trees opened Friday morning at 9 a.m. and showcases more than 90 new displays by designers and companies, from Christmas trees to gingerbread houses.

“It’s a sight to behold. All of our decorations have been provided by volunteer designers. It could be companies, individuals, groups; they’re extremely talented,” said operations manager Raylene Kershaw.

Friday night, they are featuring Frozen Friday at the Frozen Castle, which will include favourites Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf.

“All proceeds go to our beneficiary, which is Saskatoon City Hospital Foundation, and this year they will be using the funds for their Equipped for Excellence campaign.”

Saskatoonians are encouraged to vote for their favourite display at the festival. Voting can happen once a day for the next nine days.

“The designers get very competitive about that,” said Kershaw. “It’s very good bragging rights for them to be the winner of the People’s Choice.”

The festival will be open until Dec. 3.

This year marks the 31st annual Santa Claus parade in the city. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. on 19th Street East and finish outside Midtown Mall.

Saskatoon kids will be able to get a glimpse at Mr. and Mrs. Claus this year at the parade.

This year, Santa Claus gave Global a special sneak peek into what some of their preparations are looking like, one month before the big day.

“As soon as we are done this year, we start on next year,” said Mr. Claus. “Our elves work year-round getting ready for Christmas because that’s the special day of the year for us, when we get to go out and try to fulfil some of the dreams that the boys and girls have throughout the world.

“We are always training reindeer also. We have our core of reindeer who you know — Dancer and Prancer and all the reindeer — but we always train reindeer.”

Santa said that right now, he is having a tough time keeping his reindeer’s feet on the ground.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be one of the 60 participants in this year’s parade.