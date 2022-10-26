Menu

Saskatchewan and Manitoba eager to get into the Christmas spirit

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 4:50 pm
Saskatchewan and Manitoba among the most eager to set up this year's Christmas decorations. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan and Manitoba among the most eager to set up this year's Christmas decorations. File / Global News

With many areas of Saskatchewan already experiencing the first snow falls of the season, the holiday decorations will not be far behind.

But how soon is too soon?

According to a recent poll conducted by time2play, Saskatchewan residents come second in the nation when it comes to the early Christmas decorating, falling shortly behind Manitoba.

Saskatchewan residents start breaking out the decoration boxes 4.2 weeks before Christmas, with Manitoba gaining a head-start at 4.3 weeks.

Although the Prairies seem the most eager to get into the Christmas spirit, almost 65 per cent of Canadians agree that stores set out their Christmas decorations too early.

By the looks of the data, it seems that around four to 3.5 weeks before Christmas is acceptable decorating etiquette.

However, some provinces do not seem to embrace the holiday spirit as vigorously as others.

Ontario households are revealed to only start decorating three days before Christmas Day celebrations.

Regardless of your own decorating plans, this study predicts that the holiday season is just around the corner.

