2 killed after multi-vehicle crash in Beresford, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in Beresford, N.B., late last week.

RCMP said they responded to the crash just after 6 a.m. on Nov. 25.

According to police, it’s believed the collision happened when a pickup truck, which was travelling southbound, crossed the centre line into the northbound lane of oncoming traffic.

“The pickup truck then struck the car head on, and a tractor trailer, which was also travelling northbound, struck the pickup truck,” police said in a statement.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 53-year-old man from Belledune, died at the scene from his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 37-year-old woman from Bathurst, also died at the scene from her injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured. Police noted a garbage truck was also damaged during the collision.

“Members of the Beresford Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick, the New Brunswick Department of Public Safety, and an RCMP collision reconstructionist also attended the scene. A member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation,” RCMP said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, with help from the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office.