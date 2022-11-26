Family of missing Kelowna, B.C. man offering $10K reward

The family of a missing Kelowna man last seen in Kamloops on November 11 is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who can provide information to the Kamloops RCMP that leads to a safe return home.

“It would mean everything to us if we knew that Joe was safe,” said Emma Driscoll, Joe’s sister.

“We’re begging anyone that has any information to come forward, and we will provide them with $10,000.”

42-year-old Joe Driscoll is described by his sister as a people person, who loves being around others. He’s hasn’t been seen or heard from since around midnight on Nov. 11, after attending a concert in Kamloops the evening prior.

“He does have demons, and you know, these may have come out the day of the 11th,” described Emma.

Emma was one of the last people to be in contact with Joe. She says at some point on Nov. 11 Joe was stopped by police. He was in his vehicle, a 2016 black Ford F-350, with another person. RCMP impounded the truck, but did not make an arrest.

“What we do know is that when he was walking down Frontage Road, he was unwell, and that was around midnight.”

According to Emma, Joe works remotely in Northern B.C. as an electrician, and is very passionate about his job. He’s also been in recovery for substance abuse for the last two years, but she believes he may have relapsed. He missed his flight back to work on Thursday.

“He’s a good man. He owns a home. He has a mortgage,” explained Emma. “No matter what happened that day, I just want him to know that his family loves him, his family is proud of him, and his family wants him to come home.”

The Driscoll family is continuing to hold out hope that Joe will return home safe. They’re asking anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage from Frontage Road in Kamloops around midnight on the night he went missing to contact police.

“I just want to tell him that I love him, and I’m very proud of him,” Emma expressed

“I just miss him so much. We were supposed to spend Christmas together and I just want him to be home.”

Authorities describe Joe as 5’10 tall, 166 lbs, bald and with green eyes. He also has a tribal tattoo on his neck, a skull tattoo on his left forearm, and a tribal tattoo on his upper back.

If you see Joe or know of his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Kamloops City RCMP at 250-828-3000.

Joe was reported missing on Nov. 17.