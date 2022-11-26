Junior hockey: Rockets down Silvertips, Vees’ perfect start reaches 22 games

Send this page to someone via email

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

KELOWNA 4, EVERETT 2

At Everett, Kelowna closed out a two-game trip into Washington state with a two-goal win over the Silvertips on Friday night.

Dylan Wightman, Nolan Flamand, Colton Dach and Max Graham scored for Kelowna (9-9-1-0), which trailed 1-0 after the first period but led 3-2 after the second.

Dach finished the night with two points, having helped set up Wightman’s power-play goal just 59 seconds into the second that made it 1-1. Jackson DeSouza also had a two-point outing with two assists.

Ben Hemmerling and Jackson Berezowski replied for Everett (12-9-1-0), which was outshot 38-31.

Talyn Boyko made 29 saves for Kelowna, which lost 4-2 in Seattle on Wednesday night. Braden Holt stopped 34 shots for Everett.

Kelowna was 1-for-3 on the power play while Everett was 1-for-5.

The attendance at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett for Friday’s game was 5,949.

On Saturday, the Rockets will host the Moose Jaw Warriors (14-9-0-0).

In other WHL action from Friday, the Regina Pats beat the Vancouver Giants 3-0, winning their first game of a five-game road trip through B.C.

The Pats had goals in each period, with Borya Vallis, Tanner Howe and Sam Oremba lighting the lamps for Regina (10-11-1-1).

Pats’ star Connor Bedard, who is projected to be the No. 1 pick in next year’s NHL draft, had an assist in the sold-out game, which attracted a crowd of 5,276.

Drew Sim stopped 47 shots for the shutout, while Jesper Vikman turned aside 32 of 35 shots for Vancouver (8-10-2-2).

The Pats will visit the Victoria Royals on Saturday night, then head inland, with their next stop being Kelowna on Tuesday night.

Friday’s results

Lethbridge 4, Brandon 3

Prince Albert 5, Calgary 2

Moose Jaw 3, Kamloops 2

Medicine Hat 3, Red Deer 2

Winnipeg 6, Saskatoon 3

Seattle 6, Portland 1

Swift Current 5, Edmonton 2

Regina 3, Vancouver 0

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Lethbridge at Brandon, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Saskatoon, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Swift Current, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Medicine Hat, 6 p.m.

Kamloops at Prince George, 6 p.m.

Prince Albert at Red Deer, 6 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Regina at Victoria, 6:05 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Portland at Vancouver, 2 p.m.

Prince Albert at Medicine Hat, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Tri-City, 4:05 p.m.

Red Deer at Calgary, 5 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 5:05 p.m.

PENTICTON 7, ALBERNI VALLEY 1

At Port Alberni, the Vees stretched their season-long winning streak to 22 games with a lopsided win on Friday night.

Jackson Nieuwendyk, with a hat trick, Spencer Smith, Frank Djurasevic, Josh Nadeau and Bradly Nadeau scored for Penticton (22-0-0-0-0), which led 4-0 after the second period following a scoreless first.

Luca Di Pasquo stopped 21 of 22 shots for the Vees, with Hobie Hedquist turning aside 41 of 48 shots for Alberni Valley (9-10-1-1-0).

The Vees were 1-for-4 on the power play while the Bulldogs were 0-for-5.

Friday’s result was the second time Penticton posted a one-sided decision over Alberni Valley, as the Vees beat the Bulldogs 7-4 on Oct. 20.

The Vees close out their two-game road trip on Saturday in Powell River (6-12-1-2-0).

PRINCE GEORGE 2, WEST KELOWNA 1

At Prince George, Austin Fraser scored twice for the Spruce Kings, including a power-play goal in the first minute of the third period that stood up as the game-winner.

Jordan Fairlie made 15 saves for Prince George (13-6-1-1-0), which outshot the Warriors 30-16.

Jaiden Moriello, who opened the scoring at 14:34 of the first, replied for West Kelowna (12-6-2-0-0), with Justin Katz stopping 28 shots.

The Spruce Kings were 1-for-4 on the power play while the Warriors were 0-for-4.

CRANBROOK 6, VERNON 5 (SO)

At Vernon, Nick Peluso netted the game-winning goal, in the shootout, as the Bucks edged the Vipers.

Peluso also scored during regulation for Cranbrook (12-7-1-0-0), as did Kellan Jhartarson, with two goals, Noah Quinn and Cameron Kungle.

Anson McMaster, Reagan Milburn, Isaac Tremblay, Luke Pakulak and Seiya Tanaka-Campbell replied for Vernon (8-10-0-3-0), which led 2-1 after the first period but trailed 5-2 after the second.

The Bucks scored four times in the middle period, but the Vipers roared back in the third with three to level the game, with Tanaka-Campbell tying it at 5-5 at 19:07.

The first overtime period solved nothing, and neither did the second, where teams played three-on-three.

In the shootout, Jack Silich and Peluso scored for Cranbrook, with Dylan Compton scoring for Vernon.

Carter Capton stopped 27 of 32 shots for the Bucks, with Ethan David turning aside 32 of 37 shots for the Vipers.

Cranbrook was 1-for-3 on the power play while Vernon was 1-for-4.

Friday’s results

Surrey 6, Coquitlam 0

Victoria 2, Cowichan Valley 1

Nanaimo 6, Powell River 4

Wenatchee 5, Trail 4

Langley 5, Merritt 1

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Cranbrook at Salmon Arm, 6 p.m.

Langley at Vernon, 6 p.m.

Trail at Wenatchee, 6:05 p.m.

Chilliwack at Coquitlam, 7 p.m.

Penticton at Powell River, 7 p.m.

West Kelowna at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Cowichan Valley at Victoria, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Salmon Arm at Merritt, 2 p.m.

Nanaimo at Cowichan Valley, 4 p.m.

Chilliwack at Surrey, 4 p.m.

Friday’s results

Kimberley 2, 100 Mile House 1

Creston Valley 5, Grand Forks 2

Fernie 6, Golden 4

Castlegar 4, Chase 3 (SO)

Princeton 6, Sicamous 5 (OT)

Beaver Valley 4, Kelowna 3 (SO)

Kamloops 6, Summerland 0

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Grand Forks at Columbia Valey, 6 p.m.

100 Mile House at Fernie, 6:30 p.m.

Kimberley at Golden, 6:30 p.m.

Sicamous at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Castlegar at Revelstoke, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Nelson, 7 p.m.

North Okanagan at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Chase at Summerland, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s games