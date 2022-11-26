Manitoba RCMP to speak about a random kidnapping in Portage La Prairie

See more sharing options

Manitoba RCMP will be speaking about a random kidnapping in the Portage La Prairie area at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday and involved a two-year-old child and a 25-year-old woman, police say.

Police will also be requesting the assistance of the public in locating a man they believe to be the suspect.

Both victims were safely recovered, police say.