Crime

Manitoba RCMP to speak about a random kidnapping in Portage La Prairie

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 26, 2022 2:00 pm
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
File: The RCMP badge. Global News

Manitoba RCMP will be speaking about a random kidnapping in the Portage La Prairie area at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday and involved a two-year-old child and a 25-year-old woman, police say.

Read more: Winnipeg boy, 11, escapes after being grabbed and chased down by unknown man

Police will also be requesting the assistance of the public in locating a man they believe to be the suspect.

Both victims were safely recovered, police say.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba kids hospitalized after inadvertently eating pot gummies: RCMP'
Manitoba kids hospitalized after inadvertently eating pot gummies: RCMP
CrimeRCMPManitobaManitoba RCMPKidnappingPortage la PrairieRandom kidnapping
