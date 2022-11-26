Police search for suspect in Toronto online theft investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto are searching for a suspect in an ongoing theft investigation from earlier in the year.

Toronto police said a theft was reported in the area of Hanna Avenue and East Liberty Street at around 3 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2022.

It is alleged that the victim placed an online order, but the suspect contacted the delivery company to change the drop-off location. Police said the suspect then collected the parcel they had not paid for, instead of the victim.

Police are looking for a woman with long black hair, last seen wearing a long, dark winter jacket with a fur trim and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.