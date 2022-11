See more sharing options

Police are investigating after a man walked into a Toronto hospital with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said a gunshot victim walked into a hospital with an injury at around 5:59 a.m.

Officers identified a potential scene for the shooting in the area of Parliament and Shuter streets.

The victim’s injuries were serious but non-life-threatening, according to police.

