SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sponsored by
Sponsored by
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s Sajjan tweets about raising human rights concerns at World Cup after backlash

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2022 9:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada regroups after opening match loss to Belgium at FIFA World Cup'
Canada regroups after opening match loss to Belgium at FIFA World Cup
Canadians are still recovering from yesterday’s heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Belgium. To put a bow on Canada’s first World Cup match in 36 years and to look ahead to Sunday’s tilt with Croatia, Vijay Setlur joins Antony Robart from Qatar.

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan has tweeted about raising human rights concerns during his visit to Qatar for the World Cup after opposition criticism.

The NDP and the Bloc took Sajjan to task on Thursday because he had not made any public statement about Qatar’s documented mistreatment of migrant workers and the emirate’s anti-LGBTQ policies.

Read more: FIFA World Cup 2022: Canada’s Sajjan to attend tournament in Qatar

Both parties had called on the Liberals to diplomatically boycott the games instead of sending Sajjan.

Trending Now
Trending Now

When asked Thursday whether he raised these issues during the trip, Sajjan’s office responded that he was flying home and could not comment.

Hours after The Canadian Press reported on the criticism of Sajjan’s visit, he tweeted that he met with local labour organizations and that he had “constructive dialogue” with Qatari officials on migrant and LGBTQ rights.

Story continues below advertisement

The tweets did not directly criticize the emirate’s policies.

World CupHarjit SajjanFIFA World CupQatarWorld Cup 2022Harjit Sajjan canadaHarjit Sajjan qatarHarjit Sajjan world cupworld cup human rights issues
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers