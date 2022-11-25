Menu

Crime

Homicide team called to suspicious death in Maple Ridge

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 9:11 pm
A forensics team at the site of a suspicious death in Maple Ridge on Friday, Nov. 25. View image in full screen
A forensics team at the site of a suspicious death in Maple Ridge on Friday, Nov. 25. Global News

Homicide investigators have been deployed to Maple Ridge in response to a suspicious death.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said officers were called to a vehicle fire in the 14300 block of 256 Street around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night.

When fire crews extinguished the flames, they found a body inside the vehicle.

Homicide investigators name victim in Maple Ridge shooting

Ridge Meadows RCMP said it was too early to know if the death was linked to the ongoing regional gang conflict.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the case.

Anyone who saw or heard anything that could help police or has video shot in the area between 10 p.m. and midnight Thursday is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

