Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Black Friday deals bigger as COVID-19 restrictions, supply chain issues ease: expert

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf & Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 8:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Expect bigger Black Friday deals, Queen’s University marketing expert'
Expect bigger Black Friday deals, Queen’s University marketing expert
After two years of a pandemic restrictions and supply chain shortages -- a local retail expert says this commercial holiday season will have a different look.

After two years of lockdowns, restrictions and global supply chain issues, shoppers were out in droves at Cataraqui Centre to take advantage of Black Friday sales according to sales assistant Jessa Doxtater.

“10 a.m. it was a little slow, we just had a big rush, we often have waves of people and not like a consistent busy time.”

Read more: Manitoba retailers warned to watch for theft as holiday shopping season kicks off

Ken Wong, a professor of marketing at Queen University’s Smith School of Business, says part of the reason for the business is pent-up demand after over two years of COVID-19 restrictions. An even bigger factor, he says, is that the supply chain problems of the last year-and-a-half have diminished and retailers are being flooded with inventory.

“When you combine the fact that we’ve got this inventory glut right now with the fact that the economy and economic concerns are the number one priority for 75 per cent of all Canadians, what you are seeing is a more motivated seller,” he said.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“So you are going to see bigger discounts this Black Friday than you would have seen in past years and over a wider array of products.”

Despite inflation and increased expenses tightening many family budgets this year, shoppers  like Sandy Henderson had a mixed reaction when asked how much they plan to spend this black Friday.

“I’m a bit of a shopper so I have to say probably not, I’ll probably spend the same amount as I did last year,” she said when asked if she planned to reign in her spending.

Read more: Holiday shopping: Canadians appear willing to spend on toys amid rising costs, experts say

Matt Darlington, on the other hand, admitted to feeling the strains on his wallet.

“Money has been really tight for us recently so trying to keep a balance between Christmas and normal spending has been really difficult.”

With Christmas and Boxing Day just around the corner, shopping season has only just begun.

COVIDHolidaysShoppingBlack FridaySalesShoppersBlack Friday dealsBlack Friday Canadablack friday 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers