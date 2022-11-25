Man in hospital after ‘possible shooting’ in east London, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man was sent to hospital following reports of a “possible shooting” in east London, Ont., on Friday.

Const. Sandasha Bough says it was around 12:30 p.m. when emergency crews responded “to a report of a possible shooting in the 2000-block of Dundas Street.”

“Upon arrival, a man was located with non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by paramedic services,” Bough added.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area as the investigation is in its early stages.”

By 2:45 p.m., at least three marked police cruisers, a forensic identification van and an unmarked police vehicle were seen inside the parking lot of the American Plaza Motel, which is located on Dundas Street, just west of Speight Boulevard.

No other details have been made public and police have not named any potential suspect or suspects.

Bough says the investigation has been assigned to members of the police service’s major crimes section.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).