Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa’s revenues up $32.8B for first 6 fiscal months compared to last year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2022 1:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Federal government warns Canadians of more economic challenges ahead'
Federal government warns Canadians of more economic challenges ahead
WATCH: Federal government warns Canadians of more economic challenges ahead – Nov 4, 2022

The federal government posted a surplus of $1.7 billion during the first six months of the 2022-23 fiscal year.

In its monthly fiscal monitor, the finance department says the surplus between April and September compares to a deficit of $68.6 billion reported for the same period last year.

Compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, government revenues were up $32.8 billion, or 18.6 per cent, as revenue streams continue to improve.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Canada’s debt level is sustainable over long term, parliamentary budget officer says

Program expenses were also down $40.3 billion, or 17.9 per cent, largely due to the expiration of COVID-19 measures.

Higher interest rates and inflation have driven up the cost of public debt charges by $5.6 billion, or 47.8 per cent, compared to the same period last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Net actuarial losses were down $2.8 billion, or 36.1 per cent.

Canada NewsCanada economyCanada Budgetbudget 20222022 budgetFederal government spendingBudget newsottawa government spending
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers