1 man arrested after another stabbed in Kitchener on Thursday

Waterloo Regional Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing in Kitchener on Thursday night.

They say officers were dispatched to a home near Cedarwoods Crescent and Kingsway Drive after it was reported that someone had been stabbed.

Police say officers found the victim suffering from a stab wound.

Police say the man was taken to an out-of-region hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer’s investigation led them to arrest a 23-year-old Kitchener man, according to police, who say he is facing a number of charges, including assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say the two men knew one another but did not describe what the relationship was.