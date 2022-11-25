Menu

Crime

1 man arrested after another stabbed in Kitchener on Thursday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 12:57 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo regional police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing in Kitchener on Thursday night.

They say officers were dispatched to a home near Cedarwoods Crescent and Kingsway Drive after it was reported that someone had been stabbed.

Read more: Waterloo police search for ‘prowler’ spotted lurking in Kitchener

Police say officers found the victim suffering from a stab wound.

Police say the man was taken to an out-of-region hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer’s investigation led them to arrest a 23-year-old Kitchener man, according to police, who say he is facing a number of charges, including assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Read more: Pair from London arrested after $375,000 fraud investigation, Waterloo police say

Police say the two men knew one another but did not describe what the relationship was.

