Kingston to allow parking tickets to be paid in toys as initiative returns

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston, Ont., residents may not feel so bad about getting a downtown parking ticket for the next few weeks.

The city has brought back its annual Toys for Tickets initiative where a parking ticket can be paid for with a toy of at least the value of the ticket.

Since 2005, the city has collected more than 3,600 toys for Kingston children through the initiative.

The toys are delivered to a local toy drive in time to be distributed to children in need over the holidays.

Toys can be dropped off at City Hall or 1211 John Counter Blvd.

The city says only new and unopened toys will be accepted.

Story continues below advertisement

And it is recommended items donated are games, cars, dolls and stuffed toys that are suitable for children aged 0 to 12 years old.

Anything requiring batteries or promoting violence will not be accepted.