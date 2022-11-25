Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston to allow parking tickets to be paid in toys as initiative returns

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 11:54 am
Kingston to allow parking tickets to be paid in toys as initiative returns - image View image in full screen
Global News

Kingston, Ont., residents may not feel so bad about getting a downtown parking ticket for the next few weeks.

The city has brought back its annual Toys for Tickets initiative where a parking ticket can be paid for with a toy of at least the value of the ticket.

Since 2005, the city has collected more than 3,600 toys for Kingston children through the initiative.

Read more: Indigenous veterans commemorated with headstones: ‘Canadians need to honour them’

The toys are delivered to a local toy drive in time to be distributed to children in need over the holidays.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Toys can be dropped off at City Hall or 1211 John Counter Blvd.

The city says only new and unopened toys will be accepted.

Story continues below advertisement

And it is recommended items donated are games, cars, dolls and stuffed toys that are suitable for children aged 0 to 12 years old.

Anything requiring batteries or promoting violence will not be accepted.

Click to play video: 'Howe Island to host town hall on ferry service'
Howe Island to host town hall on ferry service
OntarioKingstonygkCanadaToysParking TicketsToys for TicketsToys for tickets Kingston
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers