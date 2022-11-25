Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 arrested, drugs seized after bear spray attack in Cobourg residence: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 11:19 am
The Cobourg Police Service arrested one man following an assault with bear spray on Nov. 24, 2022. View image in full screen
The Cobourg Police Service arrested one man following an assault with bear spray on Nov. 24, 2022. File

A Cobourg, Ont., man is facing drug and assault charges following an incident at a home on Thursday morning.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 6:40 a.m., officers responded to a report that a man had sprayed bear mace in the face of another man at a residence.

Read more: Weekend assaults in Peterborough: bear mace attack, woman biting security guard

The victim was located and transported to hospital by paramedics with minor injuries, police said.

The investigation led to the arrest of one person. During his arrest, police located $6,400 in drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with $700 in cash.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Charlie Butler, 37, of Cobourg was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance, and possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Friday, police said.

Click to play video: 'University student randomly bear-sprayed outside Edmonton transit centre'
University student randomly bear-sprayed outside Edmonton transit centre
CrimeFentanylCobourgDrug TraffickingMethCobourg Police ServiceBear SprayCobourg crimeBear MaceAsssaultmace attackbear mace attack
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers