1 arrested, drugs seized after bear spray attack in Cobourg residence: police

A Cobourg, Ont., man is facing drug and assault charges following an incident at a home on Thursday morning.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 6:40 a.m., officers responded to a report that a man had sprayed bear mace in the face of another man at a residence.

The victim was located and transported to hospital by paramedics with minor injuries, police said.

The investigation led to the arrest of one person. During his arrest, police located $6,400 in drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with $700 in cash.

Charlie Butler, 37, of Cobourg was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance, and possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Friday, police said.