Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Nov. 25

Ryan Gullen from The Sheepdogs, Santa Claus on his upcoming parade and the United Way of Saskatoon and area.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Nov. 25, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

The Sheepdogs’ Ryan Gullen reflects on life on the road, music inspiration

Their latest album, Outta Sight, came out this past June, but you’ll get a chance to hear The Sheepdogs live as they make a stop at TCU Place in Saskatoon.

Bassist Ryan Gullen joins Chris Carr to talk about favourite venues, how they have evolved since landing on the cover of Rolling Stone and the inspiration for their music.

7:24 The Sheepdogs Ryan Gullen reflects on venues, music inspiration

Santa Claus ready for his parade in Saskatoon

He is the jolliest old elf around and he’s about to embark on a journey around the world.

But even as busy as he is these days, Santa Claus is still able to make time to tee up a big event happening in Saskatoon.

The Santa Claus parade takes place on Nov. 27 and Santa lays out the route he will be taking on downtown streets.

4:24 Santa Claus ready for his parade in Saskatoon

United Way of Saskatoon and Area working towards campaign goal

The United Way says it is an effort to bring awareness to issues in Saskatoon that don’t always get the attention they deserve.

People are being asked to share their love for the United Way of Saskatoon and Area right now.

Michael Staines, co-chair of this year’s campaign, discusses the goals of this year’s campaign and the issues that are being highlighted.

