B.C. government to provide financial fiscal year update Friday

The B.C. government is set to release a financial update Friday, which is expected to show that B.C.’s economy is recovering faster than expected.

The report will be focused on second-quarter numbers for the current fiscal year.

”We’ve been very thoughtful about our decision-making as a government over these last five years and it keeps us in a good fiscal position and a strong fiscal position,” B.C.’s Finance Minister Selina Robinson previously said.

“Based on all the investments we’ve been making over the last number of years, making sure that British Columbians have the ability to take care of themselves, keep their jobs, and businesses have the supports they need has really made a difference.”

The leader of B.C.’s Opposition said spending doesn’t always equal results.

“In every area of government, virtually, we’re getting worse results,” said Kevin Falcon, B.C.’s Liberal leader.

“You cannot equate more spending with better outcomes. Government always talks about how much more money they’re spending in this area or that area, but the problem is that it’s the worst we’ve ever seen by every measurement. Crime? The worst we’ve ever seen. Health care? The worst we’ve ever seen.”

Numbers from the first quarter, released in September, predicted a surplus of more than $700 million dollars.

Friday’s financial update comes after some costly announcements from Premier David Eby.

In just his first week in office, Eby announced a number of large investments: $500 million for affordability credit, $400 million for BC Hydro credit, $230 million for the RCMP and $76 million for other public safety measures.

The total cost so far is around $1.2 billion in spending.

The update is expected to start at 9 a.m. PT.

