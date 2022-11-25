Saskatoon police make arrest in Exhibition bear spray incident

Saskatoon police have made an arrest in connection with the use of bear spray in a crowd at the Exhibition Grandstand on Aug. 13.
The Saskatoon Police Service said Thursday that a 26-year-old man is facing 13 charges of assault with a weapon.
Bear spray incidents dampen record Exhibition week
The bear spray was used in the evening during a concert.
Trending Now
-
World’s most expensive drug approved by FDA has multimillion-dollar price tag
-
What to expect when Trudeau testifies on the Emergencies Act on Friday
Trending Now
Saskatoon’s Exhibition had several incidents of bear spray this year, with one incident seeing a one-year-old baby getting sprayed.
Comments