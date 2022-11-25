Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police make arrest in Exhibition bear spray incident

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 8:46 am
Crews worked on Monday to clean up the Saskatoon Exhibition, which welcomed roughly 205,500 visitors this summer.
The Saskatoon Ex saw several incidents of bear spray being deployed this year. File / Global News

Saskatoon police have made an arrest in connection with the use of bear spray in a crowd at the Exhibition Grandstand on Aug. 13.

The Saskatoon Police Service said Thursday that a 26-year-old man is facing 13 charges of assault with a weapon.

Bear spray incidents dampen record Exhibition week

The bear spray was used in the evening during a concert.

Saskatoon’s Exhibition had several incidents of bear spray this year, with one incident seeing a one-year-old baby getting sprayed.

