Saskatoon police make arrest in Exhibition bear spray incident

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatoon police have made an arrest in connection with the use of bear spray in a crowd at the Exhibition Grandstand on Aug. 13.

The Saskatoon Police Service said Thursday that a 26-year-old man is facing 13 charges of assault with a weapon.

1:55 Bear spray incidents dampen record Exhibition week

The bear spray was used in the evening during a concert.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon’s Exhibition had several incidents of bear spray this year, with one incident seeing a one-year-old baby getting sprayed.