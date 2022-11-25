Menu

Health

Province announces free flu shots for all Quebecers effective immediately

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 7:59 am
Click to play video: 'Record number of sick children staying home from school in Quebec'
Record number of sick children staying home from school in Quebec
Pediatric emergency rooms have been bursting at the seams dealing with a surge of a triple threat: COVID-19, the flu and RSV. Quebec schools have been seeing a record number of children out sick.

All Quebecers will be able to get a flu shot free of charge, effective immediately.

According to a statement released by the Health Ministry on Friday morning, it is an “exceptional” measure for this year due to “significant traffic” in the province’s emergency rooms.

Hospitals are dealing with overcrowding due to rising cases of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), COVID-19 and influenza.

Read more: Flu shot — What we know about this year’s vaccine and ‘virulent’ dominant strain

“The imminent arrival of the holiday season justifies access to the flu vaccine,” the ministry wrote.

Until Friday, the flu vaccine was only free to “at-risk” Quebecers. Otherwise, it was $40 for a jab. Quebec’s health director, Dr. Luc Boileau, originally said last week that the shot would not be free because it wasn’t recommended by the province’s immunization committee.

The statement also says those who already paid will not be reimbursed and the “exceptional” measure is for this year only. It will be reassessed next year.

 

