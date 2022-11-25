Province announces free flu shots for all Quebecers effective immediately

Send this page to someone via email

All Quebecers will be able to get a flu shot free of charge, effective immediately.

According to a statement released by the Health Ministry on Friday morning, it is an “exceptional” measure for this year due to “significant traffic” in the province’s emergency rooms.

Hospitals are dealing with overcrowding due to rising cases of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), COVID-19 and influenza.

“The imminent arrival of the holiday season justifies access to the flu vaccine,” the ministry wrote.

Until Friday, the flu vaccine was only free to “at-risk” Quebecers. Otherwise, it was $40 for a jab. Quebec’s health director, Dr. Luc Boileau, originally said last week that the shot would not be free because it wasn’t recommended by the province’s immunization committee.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement also says those who already paid will not be reimbursed and the “exceptional” measure is for this year only. It will be reassessed next year.