Stretch of Osborne Street to close for construction this weekend

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A stretch of Osborne Street will be closed over the weekend for a Manitoba Hydro project.

The city says southbound Osborne Street will be closed between Wardlaw and Gertrude Avenues starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

The roadway will remain closed until 7 a.m. Monday, the city said in a release Thursday.

Transit buses will be rerouted during the closure.

Updates on lane closures in Winnipeg can be found on the city’s website.