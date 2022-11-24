Stretch of Osborne Street to close for construction this weekend

A stretch of Osborne Street will be closed over the weekend for a Manitoba Hydro project.
The city says southbound Osborne Street will be closed between Wardlaw and Gertrude Avenues starting at 6 p.m. Friday.
The roadway will remain closed until 7 a.m. Monday, the city said in a release Thursday.
Transit buses will be rerouted during the closure.
Updates on lane closures in Winnipeg can be found on the city’s website.
Road construction winding down
