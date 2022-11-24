Menu

Traffic

Stretch of Osborne Street to close for construction this weekend

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 7:21 pm
southbound Osborne Street will be closed between Wardlaw and Gertrude Avenues from 6 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Monday for a Manitoba Hydro project. View image in full screen
southbound Osborne Street will be closed between Wardlaw and Gertrude Avenues from 6 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Monday for a Manitoba Hydro project. Shane Gibson/Global News

A stretch of Osborne Street will be closed over the weekend for a Manitoba Hydro project.

The city says southbound Osborne Street will be closed between Wardlaw and Gertrude Avenues starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

Read more: Red River Floodway bridge construction done early, under budget

The roadway will remain closed until 7 a.m. Monday, the city said in a release Thursday.

Transit buses will be rerouted during the closure.

Updates on lane closures in Winnipeg can be found on the city’s website.

