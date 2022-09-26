Red River Floodway bridge construction done early, under budget

Send this page to someone via email

Construction for the replacement bridge over the Red River Floodway in Manitoba is coming to an end, ahead of schedule and under budget.

“I am pleased to announce that construction on the southbound bridge is nearing completion, approximately eight weeks ahead of schedule and well within the project budget,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk.

“This new bridge will ensure people and goods can continue to move safely along this important trade corridor that connects Winnipeg to other areas in Manitoba.”

The budget for the build was just over $66 million, but costs came in around $50 million instead.

Southbound traffic on Provincial Trunk Highway is slated to be rerouted to the new bridge by Wednesday, but will occasionally be reduced to a single lane until the end of October for additional shoulder work.

