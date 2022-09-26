Menu

Economy

Red River Floodway bridge construction done early, under budget

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 4:37 pm
Traffic is limited over the Hwy 59 Floodway Bridge since it was hit by a dump truck. View image in full screen
Traffic is limited over the Hwy 59 Floodway Bridge since it was hit by a dump truck. Randall Paull / Global News

Construction for the replacement bridge over the Red River Floodway in Manitoba is coming to an end, ahead of schedule and under budget.

“I am pleased to announce that construction on the southbound bridge is nearing completion, approximately eight weeks ahead of schedule and well within the project budget,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk.

Read more: Bridge that spans Floodway to be replaced by 2023, says Manitoba government

“This new bridge will ensure people and goods can continue to move safely along this important trade corridor that connects Winnipeg to other areas in Manitoba.”

Trending Stories

The budget for the build was just over $66 million, but costs came in around $50 million instead.

Southbound traffic on Provincial Trunk Highway is slated to be rerouted to the new bridge by Wednesday, but will occasionally be reduced to a single lane until the end of October for additional shoulder work.

Click to play video: 'Portage Diversion, Red River Floodway to be shut down as water recedes' Portage Diversion, Red River Floodway to be shut down as water recedes
Portage Diversion, Red River Floodway to be shut down as water recedes – Apr 14, 2022
