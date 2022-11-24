Online tool aims to cut emergency room wait times in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

The organization tasked with overseeing health care in Winnipeg has launched an online tool that it hopes will drive down wait times at emergency rooms across the city.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is now providing real-time wait information at participating walk-in clinics, emergency departments and urgent care centres.

Wait times have surged this season as the province deals with COVID-19, the seasonal flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

1:48 Overwhelmed Winnipeg emergency department leaves seriously sick, injured patients waiting for care

Some physicians with the health authority say the new tool won’t solve longer wait times in hospitals, but it will help individuals with less urgent needs receive care more quickly.

Story continues below advertisement

They say a shortage of staff in all areas of the health-care system continues to be the main cause of long wait times.

Doctors Manitoba, which represents physicians and medical students, says the doctor shortage in the province has reached an all-time high.