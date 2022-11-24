Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Online tool aims to cut emergency room wait times in Winnipeg

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2022 6:03 pm
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is now providing real-time wait information at participating walk-in clinics, emergency departments and urgent care centres. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is now providing real-time wait information at participating walk-in clinics, emergency departments and urgent care centres. File / Global News

The organization tasked with overseeing health care in Winnipeg has launched an online tool that it hopes will drive down wait times at emergency rooms across the city.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is now providing real-time wait information at participating walk-in clinics, emergency departments and urgent care centres.

Read more: Children’s ER seeing ‘unprecedented’ patient levels in Winnipeg as feds secure more pain medications

Wait times have surged this season as the province deals with COVID-19, the seasonal flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Click to play video: 'Overwhelmed Winnipeg emergency department leaves seriously sick, injured patients waiting for care'
Overwhelmed Winnipeg emergency department leaves seriously sick, injured patients waiting for care

Some physicians with the health authority say the new tool won’t solve longer wait times in hospitals, but it will help individuals with less urgent needs receive care more quickly.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Overwhelmed Winnipeg emergency department leaves seriously sick, injured patients waiting for care

They say a shortage of staff in all areas of the health-care system continues to be the main cause of long wait times.

Doctors Manitoba, which represents physicians and medical students, says the doctor shortage in the province has reached an all-time high.

COVID-19ManitobaEmergency Roomwait timesWinnipeg Regional Health Authorityrsvrespiratory syncytial virusDoctors Manitobaseasonal fluWinnipeg hospital wait timesWinnipeg ER wait times
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers