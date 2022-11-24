Men strap on heels during domestic violence awareness event on Blood Tribe

Send this page to someone via email

A group of men walking down the road in high heels isn’t something you see every day.

On Thursday, the Blood Tribe saw its annual “Walk in Her Shoes” event in Stand Off, Alta., inviting members of the community, Blood Tribe Police Service (BTPS) and EMS to ditch their work boots for some more fashionable footwear.

The event is organized by the Kainai Women’s Wellness Lodge, as a lighthearted way to address the serious issue of domestic violence. Similar events have been held across the country for a number of years.

According to Doris Lowhorn, senior manager at the facility, they see around 300 women and close to 100 children seek help from them each year.

“I was trying to convince them to wear the shoes, and I was telling them, ‘Now you know when a woman flees through the snow what footwear they have on, or some have nothing.’ So this is a taste of how it feels,” she explained.

Arlind Musliu, a student at Medicine Hat College currently working with Blood Tribe EMS, slid into some black pumps for the short walk, which he said was an eye-opening experience.

“It was (tougher) than I expected, to be honest,” he admitted. “Domestic abuse isn’t something that’s talked about enough so it’s an important thing to discuss, talk about, so people can be aware of what’s going on.”

“The stories we hear when the women come through… they’re just sad and horrible,” Lowhorn added.

"You don't think it happens to people but it does."

Dana Chief Body, the acting inspector of operations with the BTPS, wants the community to know they’re there to support them.

“We’re out there and they can reach out to us if they ever need help,” he said.

Anyone at risk or experiencing family violence can reach the Family Violence Info Line 24 hours a day at 310-1818.

Family violence supports are also available online.