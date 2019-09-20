Lethbridge community Walks A Mile In Her Shoes

Lethbridge residents might be walking taller after participating in the 9th annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes fundraiser on Friday.

The event is organized by the YWCA Lethbridge and District to raise money for programs in the city that fight domestic violence and sexual violence.

Dominika Wojcik, YWCA Lethbridge and district co-president, says the walk is one of their most important fundraising events.

“This event raises money for the most important programming we do at the YWCA,” Wojcik said.

“Programs like the Harbour House, the Amethyst Project, as well as our emergency shelter.”

Each participant in Friday’s walk wore the number 1,714 on a tag, which Wojcik says is significant.

“[It’s] the number of women that have been turned away when trying to access the emergency shelter. That is a really high and scary number,” she said.

“And that’s why today is so important. We need to raise funds so that doesn’t have to happen.”

A suggested donation to participate in the walk is $42.29.

“That equates to one safe night’s stay for a woman that is trying to get away from domestic violence,” Wojcik explained.

The minimum donation requirement is $20.

“That goes to feeding a woman and a child for one day.”

Wojcik added that more substantial donations are encouraged, as a rape kit for the Amethyst Project costs around $675.

The Lethbridge Watch joined in on the event last minute, strutting their stuff for the cause. The group hopes to make participating an annual thing in the future.

Although the shoes have been put away, the YWCA is still accepting donations for the cause for the next few days.