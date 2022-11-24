Police, RCMP help corral loose ostriches in southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Taber police and RCMP were out helping gather about 20 ostriches that escaped their enclosure in the town of Taber on Thursday morning.

In a post on Facebook, the Taber Police Service said the birds made their way out of town and “created traffic hazards.”

Police officers and RCMP members were able to confine most of the ostriches so the owner could safely bring them home.

Taber-Vauxhall RCMP started fielding calls about ostriches on the road near Highway 36 and Township Road 94 just before 8 a.m.

About 20 birds were loose, RCMP said. One ostrich was hit and killed on the road.

“Over the last several hours, RCMP have supported the farmer in locating and capturing the loose birds,” RCMP said in a news release.

At one point, the owner was seen riding in an RCMP vehicle grabbing one of the ostriches, RCMP said.

As of 12:30 p.m., all but a couple of the birds had been captured. Officers continue to help the owner track down the remaining ostriches.

More to come…