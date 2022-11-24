Menu

Canada

Police seek public’s help in locating missing North Okanagan couple

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 2:37 pm
A photo of Richard and Carole McLean, whom police say haven’t been heard from since Sunday evening. View image in full screen
A photo of Richard and Carole McLean, whom police say haven’t been heard from since Sunday evening. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

Police in the North Okanagan are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing couple from Vernon, B.C.

The RCMP say Richard and Carole McLean haven’t been heard from since Sunday evening, Nov. 22, when family members last spoke to them.

“Police and family members have been unable to contact the pair and are concerned for their wellbeing as this is out of character,” police said in a press release.

The McLeans are a Caucasian couple, with Richard listed as being 80 years old and six feet tall with brown hair and blue eyes. Carole is 79, is five-foot-six with short grey hair and blue eyes.

Police say the couple are believed to be driving a grey, four-door Hyundai Santa Fe with B.C. licence plate 216TNF.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the McLeans is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

