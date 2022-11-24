Menu

World

'Security risks': U.K. restricts Chinese-made cameras in government buildings

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 24, 2022 12:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Size of alleged Chinese interference in Canada ‘astonishing’: experts'
Size of alleged Chinese interference in Canada ‘astonishing’: experts
WATCH ABOVE: Size of alleged Chinese interference in Canada ‘astonishing’: experts – Nov 13, 2022

The British government on Thursday told its departments to stop installing Chinese-linked surveillance cameras at sensitive buildings, citing security risks.

The decision comes after a review of “current and future possible security risks associated with the installation of visual surveillance systems on the government estate,” cabinet office minister Oliver Dowdensaid in a written statement to parliament.

Read more: Canadian intelligence warned PM Trudeau that China covertly funded 2019 election candidates: Sources

“The review has concluded that, in light of the threat to the UK and the increasing capability and connectivity of these systems, additional controls are required,” Dowden said.

The British directive applies to cameras made by companies subject to Chinese security laws and includes guidance for departments to disconnect such devices from core computer networks and to consider removing them altogether.

It comes months after dozens of lawmakers called for a ban on the sale and use of security cameras made by Hikvision and Dahua, two partly state-owned Chinese firms, over privacy fears and concerns of the companies’ products being linked to human rights abuses in China.

Click to play video: 'Camera catches Xi confronting Trudeau at G20 summit'
Camera catches Xi confronting Trudeau at G20 summit

The British offices of both Hikvision and Dahua did not immediately respond to emails from Reuters seeking comment.

The United States has slapped trade and usage restrictions for cameras made by Hikvision, Dahua and other Chinese firms.

A majority of British public bodies use surveillance cameras made by Hikvision or Dahua, privacy advocacy group Big Brother Watch said in July.

A number of government departments including the interior and business ministries have had Hikvision cameras visibly in use on the front of their buildings, the group had said.

Read more: Xi wasn’t criticizing Trudeau during G20 confrontation, China says

Dowden’s statement said that following the government review: “Departments have therefore been instructed to cease deployment of such equipment onto sensitive sites, where it is produced by companies subject to the National Intelligence Law of the People’s Republic of China.”

“Since security considerations are always paramount around these sites, we are taking action now to prevent any security risks materialising.”

— Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, writing by William James; Editing by Kate Holton

ChinaUKChinese interferenceChina Interferenceuk chinaDahuaHikvisionBritain China surveillance camerasChina surveillance concernsChinese technologyUK China technology restrictionsUK restricts Chinese cameras
© 2022 Thomson Reuters

