Free 2-hour parking in downtown Peterborough during holiday season to support food bank

The City of Peterborough hopes to get more people to visit the downtown during the holidays by offering free two-hour parking.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 25, free two-hour parking will be available at all downtown municipal parking spaces, including on-street parking, municipal parking lots and the parking garages on King and Simcoe streets.

Drivers have the option to pay for parking, with the money to be donated to Kawartha Food Share. The food bank currently assists more than 8,900 people monthly through its 36 member agencies.

The free parking campaign will be in effect until Dec. 31. The promotion is sponsored by Wolfe Personal Injury Lawyers.

“It’s more important than ever to support and shop local,” said Bill Wolfe of Wolfe Lawyers. “Wolfe Lawyers will continue to invest in local opportunities which give back to the citizens of our great community. Wolfe Lawyers proudly sponsor ‘the gift of parking’ to let you enjoy our many great stores and restaurants during the holiday season, and we encourage people to support Kawartha Food Share with some form of donation to help those in need in our community.”

Town ward councillors Joy Lachica and Alex Bierk, whose jurisdiction includes the downtown core, say the free parking is a great addition to encourage visitors to the downtown to spread holiday cheer.

“A return to in-person experiences this holiday not only lifts our own spirits, but lifts community when we can share meaningfully with those who need it most,” said Lachica. “Come downtown to support local businesses, park free and help Kawartha Food Share bring food to homes this season. Thanks to Wolfe Lawyers and agency partners to make this gift possible for so many this year.”

Bierk says he always gets excited when the free parking returns to mark the start of the holiday season.

“There’s a great sense of vibrancy downtown right now – so many new and interesting places to explore,” he said. “Free parking makes it easy to grab a coffee, to make a quick stop during the seasonal rush, and especially to support local businesses.

“Let’s also remember that making a donation to Kawartha Food Share at a city parking machine is a great way to support those dealing with food insecurity during the holidays. I have witnessed first-hand the impact this organization has in our community, and supporting them with a donation is such an easy way to give during this time of need.”

Any motorists who require more than two hours of parking are asked to not use on-street parking and instead utilize the city’s surface lots or parking garages.