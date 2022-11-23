Jets carved by Wild again on eve of US Thanksgiving

The Winnipeg Jets may want to talk to the schedule makers about avoiding a trip to St. Paul next year around American Thanksgiving.

Last year, it was a 7-1 bludgeoning on Black Friday. This year, with the game the night before the holiday, Winnipeg again got behind the eight-ball early en route to a 6-1 loss.

The Wild got on the board just as a power play expired when a wrist shot from Mason Shaw through a screen found its way past Connor Hellebuyck at the 8:20 mark of the first.

The Winnipeg netminder did what he could to keep his team in it as they were outshot 16-6 in the opening 20 minutes but only trailed 1-0.

That changed early in the second when Brandon, Manitoba’s Calen Addison’s wrist shot hit Hellebuyck’s shoulder, fluttered in the air and trickled over the goal line less than three minutes into the period.

Just 68 seconds later, the lead ballooned to three. Hellebuyck couldn’t control a rebound off a Matt Dumba shot, redirecting the puck right to the stick of Marcus Foligno who deposited the puck into the open net.

Winnipeg would get on the board at the 14:18 mark when Kyle Connor carried the puck out of the corner and wired a shot past Filip Gustavsson to give the Jets a glimmer of hope through two periods.

But that glimmer was snuffed out quickly in the third. With the Wild on the power play, Kirill Kaprizov took the puck out of the corner and got a good shot on net with his stick between his legs, and while he didn’t bury the fancy play, he was able to bang the rebound past Hellebuyck to make it 4-1.

Foligno added his second of the night a few minutes later off a bad Blake Wheeler turnover to put the game well out of reach, though that didn’t stop the offensive onslaught.

Just shy of the midway point of the period, Matt Boldy scored on the power play to make it 6-1. Winnipeg challenged for goaltender interference but after review, the goal held up and that put the Wild back on the man advantage, though this time the Jets killed it off.

Hellebuyck stayed in net for all six goals, turning aside 31 shots in the loss. Gustavsson made 28 saves in the win as the Wild improve to 9-8-2 while Winnipeg falls to 11-6-1.

The Jets will try to regroup and bounce back Friday night in Dallas. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on 680 CJOB with the puck dropping just after 7:30.