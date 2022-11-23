Driver found allegedly asleep at wheel in live Mississauga traffic: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Mississauga have arrested one person after they were allegedly seen asleep behind the wheel of their vehicle in a live lane of traffic.

Peel Regional Police told Gobal News they responded to a medical assist call in the area of Creditview Road and Eglinton Avenue West at around 6:56 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find a vehicle stopped in a live lane of traffic, Peel police said.

The driver was safely taken from the vehicle. “He has been taken to the Division for further assessment from the Impaired Countermeasures Officer,” police said.

Police said charges may be laid pending the assessment.

Story continues below advertisement