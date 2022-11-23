Menu

Traffic

Driver found allegedly asleep at wheel in live Mississauga traffic: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 9:07 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police in Mississauga have arrested one person after they were allegedly seen asleep behind the wheel of their vehicle in a live lane of traffic.

Peel Regional Police told Gobal News they responded to a medical assist call in the area of Creditview Road and Eglinton Avenue West at around 6:56 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find a vehicle stopped in a live lane of traffic, Peel police said.

Read more: Teen charged with impaired driving, criminal negligence causing death in fatal Brampton crash

The driver was safely taken from the vehicle. “He has been taken to the Division for further assessment from the Impaired Countermeasures Officer,” police said.

Police said charges may be laid pending the assessment.

CrimeImpaired Drivingpeel regional policeMississaugaPeel RegionEglinton AvenueCreditview Road
