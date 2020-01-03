Menu

Crime

Teen charged with impaired driving, criminal negligence causing death in fatal Brampton crash

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 9:44 pm
Family, friends gather for vigil of 17 year-old killed in car crash
WATCH ABOVE: Family and friends came together Tuesday night to remember Jai Sidhu, a 17-year-old killed in a Brampton, Ont., crash Monday night. Erica Vella reports. (Nov. 5)

Peel Regional Police say a 17-year-old boy has been formally charged with two offences, including impaired driving, in connection with a November crash that left a 17-year-old boy dead.

Police said emergency crews were called to the intersection of McVean Drive and Da Vinci Avenue, southeast of Countryside Drive, just before 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 4 with reports a BMW had crashed into a tree.

The heavily damaged vehicle could be seen in a ditch on the east side of McVean Drive as parts of the vehicle were scattered across the road.

Investigators said the passenger, Grade 12 Castlebrooke Secondary School student Jaipartap Sidhu, died at the scene. Officers said the vehicle’s driver was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police originally reported that the accused was arrested for impaired driving. But officers later said the suspect didn’t register on screening as being above the legal limit. A spokesperson previously told Global News the driver was facing a criminal negligence causing death charge.

Story continues below advertisement

However, in an update released on Friday, police said an “investigative analysis of (the) evidence” resulted in the driver being charged with criminal negligence causing death and operation while impaired causing death.

The accused, who can’t be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested on Friday. Police said he appeared in court later in the day.

