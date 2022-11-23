Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

York Regional Police arrest private tutor wanted for alleged sexual assault

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 6:03 pm
Allistair Martin-Smith was arrested by York Regional Police. View image in full screen
Allistair Martin-Smith was arrested by York Regional Police. YRP/Handout

Police in York Region have arrested a man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting three children he was tutoring.

York Regional Police said they had arrested a 67-year-old suspect from Hamilton on Wednesday.

On Nov. 10, police received reports from two sets of parents who said their children reported being sexually assaulted during a private tutoring session.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Arrest warrant issued for tutor who allegedly sexually assaulted 3 students under 16

Police said both families hired the same private tutor, who allegedly provided lessons to children in their Richmond Hill homes. The three victims were under 16, police said.

The suspect was arrested at an airport after returning to Canada, police said.

Allistair Martin-Smith was charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference, according to police.

Advertisement
CrimeSexual AssaultYork Regional PoliceYork RegionRichmond HillYRPtutor sexual assaultPrivate tutorRichmond Hill TutorAllistair Martin-Smith
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers