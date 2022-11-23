York Regional Police arrest private tutor wanted for alleged sexual assault

See more sharing options

Police in York Region have arrested a man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting three children he was tutoring.

York Regional Police said they had arrested a 67-year-old suspect from Hamilton on Wednesday.

On Nov. 10, police received reports from two sets of parents who said their children reported being sexually assaulted during a private tutoring session.

Police said both families hired the same private tutor, who allegedly provided lessons to children in their Richmond Hill homes. The three victims were under 16, police said.

The suspect was arrested at an airport after returning to Canada, police said.

Allistair Martin-Smith was charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference, according to police.