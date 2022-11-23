Vintage gas pump stolen from North Okanagan property

Send this page to someone via email

Police in B.C.’s North Okanagan are seeking the public’s help after a unique piece of automobile memorabilia was stolen.

Vernon RCMP say an antique Esso gas pump was pilfered from a rural property along Powerhouse Road in Spallumcheen last week.

According to police, the gas pump is faded green-grey in colour and has an approximate value of $1,000.

Gas pumps, from replicas to vintage and antique versions, are becoming popular items in man caves or garages, with prices varying from a few hundred dollars to thousands.

“The item is unique and has sentimental value to the family,” Const. Chris Terleski said of the stolen gas pump.

“We’re hoping that someone will come forward with information that will assist us in getting it back to the rightful owner.”

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact the Armstrong office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by leaving a tip online.